Happy Friday! A cold front that pushed through the area dropped temperatures slightly today. With highs today in the upper 80s-low 90s. As we head into the overnight hours, we can expect winds to calm down and temperatures to drop to the 60s.
High pressure will strengthen as we head into the weekend. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures in the mid-upper 90s Saturday-Sunday.
A warming trend will start to kick in Sunday-through next week. Highs expected to jump up into the triple digits and stay there for the majority of the week! HOT, HOT, HOT! Tuesday expected to bring us the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Try to find ways to keep yourself cool and stay hydrated.