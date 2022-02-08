Richland, WA- Shortly after 11:00 am Monday morning, Richland Police Department responded to calls of an active shooter at the Fred Meyer off Welsian Way in Richland.
When they arrived, they found two victims. One died at the scene and the other was sent to Kadlec Regional Medical Center. At this time, the family of the man who was transferred to the hospital wishes we keep him anonymous while they help him recover.
Justin Krumbach was a 38-year old man who worked as an Instacart delivery driver. Employees from Fred Meyer say we was in their store every day and they treated him like one of their own.
Destiny Underwood an employee says Justin Krumbach had a bubbly personality.
The other victim survived and is said to be in stable condition in the ICU at Kadlec. He is an employee at Fred Meyer as well. At this time Fred Meyer is offering counseling.