UMATILLA, OR-
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and Umatilla County Parole and Probation lost one of their own yesterday, June 5th, 2021. 34-year-old Senior Deputy Jason Post, drowned in a tragic rafting accident yesterday near the Minam State Park in Wallowa County, Oregon. He and three other adults were thrown from their raft. Deputy Jason Post did not reach shore and his body was found shortly afterward.
Yesterday afternoon, a procession of Umatilla County Sheriff Deputies, joined by multiple other law enforcement agencies, escorted Deputy Jason Post from the Loveland Funeral Home in LaGrande, to his home in Pendleton, Oregon, where he was honored by local law enforcement and first responders. Deputy Jason Post began his career as a Reserve Officer for Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in 2010 and was hired as a full time patrol deputy in 2013. He was well respected and loved throughout the entire law enforcement community. He was a Field Training Officer and a mentor to many of the officers on the road today.
In mid-April of this year, Deputy Post was hired as a Probation Officer with Umatilla County Parole and Probation. He was known for his devotion to his family, and he was very open about making the career change so he could focus on family and spend more time with them. He leaves behind a wife and baby girl.
UCSO thanks people for the overwhelming support that was demonstrated by so many of their extended law enforcement family yesterday as they brought him home. They expressed their deepest condolences to his entire family, and add, "We are your family and our hearts are broken."