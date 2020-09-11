Good evening! A LOT more smoke in the skies today as winds shifted overnight. We are seeing very unhealthy to hazardous levels of air quality and as we move into the overnight hours and the next few days, it will only get worse.
Winds this weekend are in a westerly flow direction funneling in smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California. Air quality is expected to be unhealthy Saturday and becoming more widespread Sunday.
Part of the problem is our low winds trapping the smoke close to the surface level and not enough to push it out.
There will be air quality concerns for just about everyone. The air quality will shift from moderate to unhealthy to even hazardous at times. To monitor the air quality in your area click here.
This will NOT be the weekend to spend lots of time outdoors. As the air quality worsens, you will want to not only limit your times outside but make sure to close all doors and windows in your home so smoke does not draw in.
Highs this weekend in the low-mid 90s.
Winds will become breezy late Sunday and Monday as a front approaches the coast. Unfortunately, this will increase our fire danger across the region. Temperatures will cool Monday into the 80s and we do have a small chance of much-needed rain on Tuesday!