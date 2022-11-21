'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

In this photo provided by Stacy Chapin, triplets Maizie, left, Ethan, second from left, and Hunter, right, pose with their parents Stacy and Jim Chapin at Priest Lake in northern Idaho in July 2022. Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Police are still searching for a suspect in the case.(Stacy Chapin via AP)

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A memorial service was set for Monday afternoon for one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their home early on Nov. 13.

Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was scheduled for Monday afternoon in Mount Vernon, Washington, where he attended high school. He was one of a set of triplets; all three siblings enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.

On Sunday, law enforcement officers investigating the deaths asked for patience after a week passed with no arrests.