United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties Offering Helpful Resources Amid Pandemic

TRI-CITIES, WA-
United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties has been working hard to support people who need help right now, with anything from homelessness, to hunger, or putting people in touch with mental health services.
United Way is essentially a one-stop-shop for resources to get people what they need...Which is especially important right now during the pandemic.
MaryAnne Wuennecke is the Marketing and Communications Director for United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties, and she says that there is a need here in our community.
"We have friends, family, neighbors that are hungry that need help. So that's what we're here for. To fill those gaps. We're not the ones handing out the food, you know, to people. But we are heelping fill the gaps for those agencies that are," said Wuennecke.
United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties also received a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in December. This allowed them to give out 162,000 dollars in funding toward local agencies in January.
They recently received an additional grant from Georgetown Brewing of 17,000 dollars that they turned into 300-dollar gift cards for students at WSU Tri-Cities and Columbia Basin College who were impacted by COVID-19 who currently or previously worked in the restaurant and bar industry.
They offer a wide range of agencies that are willing and able to help people in our area who are struggling.
'We have lists of agencies on our webpage that show the types of services that are being provided whether that be teens needing somewhere to go because they're homeless, people needing food, seniors needing services," said Wuennecke.
Another tool to consider is a hotline you can call if you require resources.
"You can call 2-1-1 and be contacted to someone that can help you find services in our community. It's also available at 211.org," said Wuennecke.
Volunteer Tri-Cities: https://www.volunteertricities.org
United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties Website: https://www.unitedway-bfco.com/