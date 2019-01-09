SEATTLE, WA- Each day 115 Americans die from an opioid overdose and often that's because no one is around to notice they're in trouble. So that's why UW Medicine and researchers at the University of Washington came together to create an app- Second Chance.
Today, they announced that this app can track someone's breathing through a cell phone, from three feet away.
"We came together to try to provide that missing link- which could identify someone who is having an overdose and then because the identification takes place on something that is as ubiquitous as a smartphone and as capable as a smart phone, it could easily reach out and contact someone who could help revive that person, said anesthesiologist, Dr. Jacob Sunshine from UW Medicine.
At high doses opioids cause breathing problems, so the app beams sounds waves and those sound waves go through the speaker of your phone. The technology then uses these sonar breathing sound waves to analyze how they bounce...measuring the chest rising and falling.
Rajalakshmi Nandakumar, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Washington's, Paul G. Allen school of computer science and engineering said, "The most commonly used opioid which is Fentanyl..kind of has a very fast reaction time. The chances of overdose happens within five to ten minutes of injecting the drug."
The idea is that the person can start using the app when they are about to administer the drug and if they overdose within that short window, the app will call 911. They told us the app turn off after a half an hour, all one has to do is turn the app on.
The app is still in the first phase of testing, but they hope to make it accessible to all smart phone users as soon as possible and save lives.