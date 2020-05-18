Good evening! What a active weather day. We saw everything from rain, sunshine, thunder, and lighting. Many of the thunderstorms that rolled through the area have now headed off east. Tonight we are left with a few more scattered showers and a possible stray thunderstorm. Lows in the 50s.
An upper level low sitting off the coast of northern CA and southern OR will slowly push on shore today and Tuesday with showers and a few stray t-storms.
Wednesday the low will be east of us with just a slight chance for a stray shower with the best chance in the mountains. Highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday temperatures take a little dip into the 60s and lows in the 40s. Before warming up as we head into Memorial Day weekend with highs in the 70s!