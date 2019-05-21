Good Morning,
Wet start this morning with temperatures in the 50s. Rain ending in Yakima around 9 am; Tri-Cities between 10-noon and in the foothills between noon-1pm. Partly/mostly Cloudy this afternoon with a slight chance for a stray shower through this evening. Noon temperatures in the low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 60s.
Our unsettled pattern will continue through early next week as an upper level trough remains over the west coast. Wednesday and Thursday the region will be under a northeasterly flow and combined with a little instability we could see a few stray showers/thunderstorms in the mountains and east slopes. Mainly dry in the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s and lows in the50s.
Friday we see another disturbance move into the region with enough instability for scattered showers and maybe a stray thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s and lows near 50.
This weekend we have a slight chance for a stray shower or two and possibly a thunderstorm in the mountains with highs in the mid 70s-near 80s. Morning showers Monday and dry in the afternoon with highs near 80 and lows in the 50s.
Monty