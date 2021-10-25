Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain tonight. Breezy winds and overnight lows in the upper 30’s to mid 40’s. Tomorrow a chance of rain from morning until midday and breezy to gusty winds 10-20 mph and gusts 25+ mph. Daytime highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. The rest of this week will be breezy to windy at times. The wettest days will be Tuesday & Wednesday. The good news is the temperatures will remain above the freezing level through the weekend.
Unsettled Weather For The Next Few Days
