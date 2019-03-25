Good Morning,
Increasing clouds this morning with a chance for showers developing this evening-tonight (maybe an afternoon sprinkle). Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50s-near 60.
A large area of low pressure sitting in the Pacific will send a series of weather systems into the Northwest tonight through Friday. The systems will push through the region every 36-48 hours with the first one arriving tonight. Moisture looks limited with this system, so precipitation should be very light and not cause additional flooding problems to creeks and streams. Tuesday looks nice as we will be in between systems, highs near 60.
The next front should arrive Wednesday evening with rain and mountain snow above 5-6,000 ft. With rising snow levels and a little more moisture, we will need to keep an eye on rivers, streams and creeks coming off the mountains of the Cascades and Blues. The rain will end Thursday morning with mainly dry weather until Friday afternoon, highs in the mid 50s-low 60s. The weekend looks dry except for a few mountain showers, highs in the low-mid 60s.