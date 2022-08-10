ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022.
COW CANYON FIRE:
Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.
So far 5,832 acres have burned and the blaze is currently 60% contained.
Fire crews are working on moving into the interior of the fire. Evacuation levels have been downgraded to Level 1 (be ready).
There is a chance of thunderstorms in the area tonight.
The very latest updates on the Cow Canyon fire can be found on inciweb.
VANTAGE HIGHWAY FIRE:
This fire, burning 5 miles west of Vantage, has now burned 30,659 acres and is currently 90% contained.
Crews continue fire suppression work.
The Vantage Highway is open.
For the very latest on the Vantage Highway fire, please visit inciweb
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.