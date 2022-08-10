cow canyon

ELLENSBURG, Wash.-

Fire crews have made significant progress this week in fighting the Cow Canyon and Vantage Highway fires. Here are the latest updates, as of August, 10, 2022.

COW CANYON FIRE:

Fire burning 11 miles north of Naches through the Manastash border of Yakima and Kittitas Counties.

So far 5,832 acres have burned and the blaze is currently 60% contained.

Fire crews are working on moving into the interior of the fire. Evacuation levels have been downgraded to Level 1 (be ready).

There is a chance of thunderstorms in the area tonight.

The very latest updates on the Cow Canyon fire can be found on inciweb.

vantage fire

VANTAGE HIGHWAY FIRE:

This fire, burning 5 miles west of Vantage, has now burned 30,659 acres and is currently 90% contained.

Crews continue fire suppression work.

The Vantage Highway is open.

For the very latest on the Vantage Highway fire, please visit inciweb