FINLEY, Wash.-
We're told the fire is now 60% contained. Dozers have been called out to help contain the fire.
Hanford Fire crews are on scene to assist Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2 & 4 as well as Kennewick and Pasco.
Captain Ron Fryer, BCFD #1, tells us the fire has burned about 100 acres.
If the dozer line holds, we're told the fire can be fully contained in the next couple hours.
About 40 firefighters are on scene. No injuries have been reported and no buildings have been lost.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
