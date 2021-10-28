Update 10/29/2021 11 a.m. - Yakima Police are still investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead last night.
The victim was driving along South 20th Avenue when he stopped at the stop sign where the road connects with Nob Hill Boulevard. Police say two suspects approached the car and the victim got out to talk with them. From early indications it appears the victim knew the two suspects.
The victim and the suspects argued for a brief moment before the victim was shot multiple times.
Several witnesses saw what happened and tried to help. When paramedics arrived, they attempted CPR but the man died at the scene.
The man's girlfriend and 13-yar-old brother were both in the car at the time and saw the suspects run north.
Yakima police brought in two police dogs to search for the suspects but were unable to find them. In their search for the suspects, they did find a pistol.
Police say they have video surveillance and are following up on leads.
The coroner is working to schedule an autopsy on the victim's body.
