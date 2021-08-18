YAKIMA, WA - Switching to energy-efficient household appliances can lower people's monthly electric bills by up to 90 percent.
Household appliances can include refrigerators, washing machines, and even heat and cooling systems. When upgrading to an energy-efficient appliance, look for the Energy Star label.
The Energy Star label is the government-backed symbol for appliances that require less energy to run/fuel.
Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning have ducted, ductless, or a combination of the two, heat pumps that are Energy Star labeled.
"The operating expense of a piece like this hovers between 10 and 100 dollars a month most of the time," said general manager, Casey Thaxton.
Thaxton said a combination heat pump can pay for itself in three years and last up to 30.
But what makes appliances energy-efficient?
It's the amount of electricity used to run an appliance is far less than the traditional appliances.
Not only can these energy-efficient appliances help you save money, but they can also improve the air quality in your home.
"Most of the time, you barely know the fan is running, but it's also filtering and cleaning your air constantly," said Thaxton.
But don't wait to upgrade your outdated appliances said, Thaxton.
"We're running out right now, so I would strongly advise if anyone that's on the fence, jump off the fence," said Thaxton.
This upgrade can save people even more money with rebates from their utility provider, like Pacific Power, and even get Federal tax credit up to 500 dollars.