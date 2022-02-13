Tri-Cities, WA - Happy Valentine's Day to all the lovers, if you're looking for something fun to do, you may want to consider some of these.
Longship Cellars in Richland is doing their annual Valentine's Day 'Let's Get Weird Wine & Chocolate' tasting.
Every Valentine's Day, they get one of a kind chocolate flavors from California. The flavors range from potato chips to spicy mango and their new one, carrot cake.
Owner of Longship Cellars, Cassie Welch told me they have their staff members come in and taste the chocolates with different wines to see which pairings work best.
"We bounce ideas off each other and we are essentially looking for the best pairings. So what makes the wine flavors pop," she said.
Their hope is that doing these pairings teaches people about what foods work best with each wine.
Valentine's Day kits are $32.00 for non-members and $24.00 for members and will be available until February 20th.
The Valentine's Day kits aren't the only ones offered. Year round, they offer kits for movie nights, game nights and even a self love basket which can be purchased with your favorite wine from their selection.
Longship Cellars isn't the only one having Valentine's Day events, Rollin' Fresh Ice Cream is offering couples the opportunity to make their own ice cream until February 20th.
The Bradley in Richland is offering a Valentine's Day dinner as well.
Moniker Bar is taking reservations for a Valentine's Dinner on Valentine's Day. The reservation includes a five course dinner with vegan and Gluten-Free options.