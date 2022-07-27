Vegetation fire reportedly started by off-roading

BENTON CITY, Wash. - Traffic is restricted on E Ruppert Road as crews work to contain a nearby vegetation fire.
At one point the fire was reported to be 100 acres by 100 acres, but it is now mostly contained, with some hot spots.
Early-reporting crews reported the fire started as a vehicle fire after someone off-roading overheated their vehicle. This spread to the surrounding area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
