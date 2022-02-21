Get ready for a very cold night with gusty winds (15-20 mph) and gusts (25-35 mph) with wind chill of –5-5 degrees overnight lows dropping into the teens and single digits. We also have a 30-40% chance of snow in the lowlands tonight with less than an inch of accumulation expected. The mountains will continue to accumulate more snow 1-5" overnight. Tomorrow mostly clear skies gusty to breezy winds and chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s and again the wind chill values will be at –1 or lower in some areas. Tuesday night will be bitterly cold with temps dropping to the teens and single digits. Temperatures will remain chilly for the whole week and start to gradually warm up in the weekend.
WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING
ABOVE 3500 FEET...
* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon,
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional Snow amounts below 3500 feet
will be 1 to 2 inches.