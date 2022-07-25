KENNEWICK, Wash - What better way to celebrate National Hire a Veteran Day than to have a veteran tell us about hiring opportunities for vets?
Desiree Dugan served in the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011. She's been an advocate for veterans for the past 10 years and says she will continue to do so no matter where she goes.
WorkSource offers a "Veteran Resume Workshop" each second Wednesday of every month from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. This can be done in person at WorkSource Columbia Basin on 815 N. Kellogg Street in Kennewick in Suite D or virtually through Zoom, where the meeting link will be shared upon registration and day of the workshop.
There is also a "Hot Jobs and Community Events" page that posts bi-weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dugan says anyone with more questions can reach her at desiree.c.dugan@gmail.com
