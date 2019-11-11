Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to my fellow veterans for your service!
Areas of fog and low clouds this morning. Locally dense at times from Sunnyside to the Columbia Basin (Tri-Cities) towards the foothills with visibility dropping to less than 1/16th of a mile. Expect the dense fog to last through mid-late morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
The upper level ridge is building back into the Pacific Northwest resulting in more widespread low clouds and fog. As a result of this persistent ridge the Air Stagnation Advisory continues until noon tomorrow and will likely need to be extended through Friday. The satellite is showing a weak front currently sitting off the coast that will move over the ridge Tuesday with showers in the Cascades/Blues and a slight chance for stray midday-afternoon showers elsewhere.
The stagnant pattern continues Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level ridge returns with more low clouds and patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s-near 50 and lows in the 30s. Another weak system moves over the ridge Friday with mountain showers and a slight chance for a stray sprinkle for everyone else. Saturday looks mainly dry with a chance for some late day mountain showers. A much stronger front arrives Sunday with a better chance for rain and breezy winds.