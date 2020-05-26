Graduates Name: Alec Bazaldua
School: Riverside Christian High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society-Inducted Junior yearA.S.B. Vice PresidentState Basketball-10th, 11th, 12thWIAA Athlete of the Week for Basketball-Feb. 2020All League Basketball Selection-11thState Basketball Sportsmanship Award-12thBasketball Team Award-"Mighty in Spirit"-12thState Track-9th, 10th, 11thTrack Team Award-"Mighty in Spirit-11thSwim Team Coachs' Award-9th, 11thSwim High Point Award-9th, 10th, 11thMid-Valley League Championships, Butterfly 3rd overall-11thBest Supporting Actor-11thNational Thespians Society
Future Plans: Arizona Christian University-Major in Biology & Varsity SwimPlan to pursue a major in Health Sciences.
Extracurriculars: ASB Officer, Class Officer, R.C.S. Mentor, Basketball, Track, Club Swim-Yakima Marlins, Rec Swim-Toppenish Tarpons, U.S. A. Swim, Theatre/Drama, E.V. Red Devil Theatre, Warehouse Theatre, Missions class, Stone Church Yakima
Favorite Quote: "Pray to the big Crusader in the sky"
Favorite Memory: Seaside Basketball Camp
Advice To Future Generations: Figure out early on who your true friends are, and keep them close.
Parents Names: Miguel & Chris Bazaldua