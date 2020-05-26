Graduates Name: Ariana Linda Magana
School: Kennewick High School
Accomplishments: Played sports all 4 years, kept her grades up while helping mom with terminal cancer, and was accepted to WSU!!!
Future Plans: Prerequisites at Tri-Cities WSU and transfer to Pullman and study to be a veterinarian.
Extracurriculars: Track & field, Swimming, Soccer, and basketball were some of the extracurricular activities Ariana Joined and enjoyed.
Favorite Quote: "Watcha think boss"
Favorite Memory: Watching Ariana run hurdles!!
Advice To Future Generations: Some kids may receive diplomas with both parents by their side other might have one or none at all,but know where ever your parents may be they are proud of your accomplishments!!! Great job and congratulations seniors off 2020!!
Parents Names: Jose And Maria Magana