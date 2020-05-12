Graduates Name: Brandon England
School: Selah High School
Future Plans: Brandon will be doing a 2 year program for perry tech for automotive mechanic and after that program he wants to join the police academy.
Extracurriculars: Brandon Enjoyed playing football and baseball for Selah.
Favorite Quote: Keep calm and carry on.
Favorite Memory: Favorite memory senior year at football camp was the best by far spending that time with the seniors.
Advice To Future Generations: Never take your school years for granted and cherish your senior year.
Parents Names: Kelly England Pam Sterling