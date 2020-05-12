Brandon England

Graduates Name: Brandon England

School: Selah High School

Future Plans: Brandon will be doing a 2 year program for perry tech for automotive mechanic and after that program he wants to join the police academy.

Extracurriculars: Brandon Enjoyed playing football and baseball for Selah.

Favorite Quote: Keep calm and carry on.

Favorite Memory: Favorite memory senior year at football camp was the best by far spending that time with the seniors.

Advice To Future Generations: Never take your school years for granted and cherish your senior year.

Parents Names: Kelly England Pam Sterling

