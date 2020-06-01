Carter Murphey

Graduates Name: Carter Murphey

School: Hanford High

Accomplishments: 4 year Varsity Wrestling Letterman

Future Plans: Carter will be attending Universal Technical Institute in Avondale Arizona to obtain his Diesel Automotive and Cummings Diesel Generator certificates.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Wrestling

Team Captain

Athlete of the week

Favorite Quote: Live life to the fullest. Make as many memories as possible.

Favorite Memory: Friday night lights watching my friends battle on the football field.

Advice To Future Generations: Support your school, your friends, your teammates. Have fun and make as many memories as possible.

Parents Names: Jason Murphey

