Graduates Name: Carter Murphey
School: Hanford High
Accomplishments: 4 year Varsity Wrestling Letterman
Future Plans: Carter will be attending Universal Technical Institute in Avondale Arizona to obtain his Diesel Automotive and Cummings Diesel Generator certificates.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Wrestling
Team Captain
Athlete of the week
Favorite Quote: Live life to the fullest. Make as many memories as possible.
Favorite Memory: Friday night lights watching my friends battle on the football field.
Advice To Future Generations: Support your school, your friends, your teammates. Have fun and make as many memories as possible.
Parents Names: Jason Murphey