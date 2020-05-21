Charlee Derrick

Graduates Name: Charlee Derrick

School: Prosser High School

Accomplishments: Valedictorian

Future Plans: International Business

Extracurriculars: Miss Prosser 2019-2020, Cheer, ASB, Band, Corral Pep Club, National Honors Society, National History Day, Tricities Junior Guild for Seattle Children’s Hospital

Favorite Quote: “Never be more cautious than courageous.”

Favorite Memory: Being crowned Miss Prosser!

Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate every moment you have in high school. It goes by way too fast.

Parents Names: Cameron and Lindie Derrick

