Graduates Name: Derek Rubidoux
School: Riverside Polytechnic High School
Accomplishments: Press-enterprise Athlete of the week, All county team, CIF finalist, Honor Student-Athlete
Future Plans: Committed to George Fox University on a Basketball Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 3-year Varsity
Favorite Quote: Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.
-M.J
Favorite Memory: Varsity Poly bears beat Valencia to go to the Championship
Advice To Future Generations: 'Don't follow the crowd, make them follow you"
-Derek Rubidoux
Parents Names: Don and Regina Rubidoux