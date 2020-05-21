Derek Rubidoux

Graduates Name: Derek Rubidoux

School: Riverside Polytechnic High School

Accomplishments: Press-enterprise Athlete of the week, All county team, CIF finalist, Honor Student-Athlete

Future Plans: Committed to George Fox University on a Basketball Scholarship

Extracurriculars: 3-year Varsity

Favorite Quote: Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.

-M.J

Favorite Memory: Varsity Poly bears beat Valencia to go to the Championship

Advice To Future Generations: 'Don't follow the crowd, make them follow you"

-Derek Rubidoux

Parents Names: Don and Regina Rubidoux

