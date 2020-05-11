Emily Dickson

Graduates Name: Emily Dickson

School: Tri Cities Prep

Accomplishments: Volleyball League MVP Volleyball player of the year Junior and Senior year -All State team/National Honor society inducted sophomore year/

Future Plans: Attend PLU play Volleyball and earn a degree in psychology

and become a family counselor

Extracurriculars: Volunteer at Second Harvest/Club Volleyball/spending time with family and friends

Favorite Quote: “Being yourself in a world that is constantly trying to change you is the greatest accomplishment”

Favorite Memory: Winning state basketball and times with my friends

Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself and don’t give in to peer pressure

Parents Names: Angie Rowland

Tags

Recommended for you