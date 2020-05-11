Graduates Name: Emma Garcia
School: Coral Gables Senior High School
Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1V1X5A48EL1B6?ref_=wl_share
Accomplishments: -Staff Writer for CavsConnect
-Won Best of SNO
Future Plans: -Attend Florida International University
-Become a trauma nurse practitioner
Extracurriculars: -Relay for Life committee member
-Club member for Andrea Jaime Medical Leaders
Favorite Quote: Literally anything said by my biology teacher and psychology teacher
Favorite Memory: Homecoming
Advice To Future Generations: The year flies by really fast. Join stuff and make great memories.
Parents Names: Raysa Fernandez