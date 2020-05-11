Emma Garcia

Graduates Name: Emma Garcia

School: Coral Gables Senior High School

Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1V1X5A48EL1B6?ref_=wl_share

Accomplishments: -Staff Writer for CavsConnect

-Won Best of SNO

Future Plans: -Attend Florida International University

-Become a trauma nurse practitioner

Extracurriculars: -Relay for Life committee member

-Club member for Andrea Jaime Medical Leaders

Favorite Quote: Literally anything said by my biology teacher and psychology teacher

Favorite Memory: Homecoming

Advice To Future Generations: The year flies by really fast. Join stuff and make great memories.

Parents Names: Raysa Fernandez

