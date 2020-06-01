Evelyn Garibaldo

Graduates Name: Evelyn Garibaldo

School: Kennewick High School

Accomplishments: My accomplishments for all 4 years in high school was, passing all my classes, not giving up, & having a 3.0 or higher.

Future Plans: My future plans is to attend CBC for 4 years. I got accepted to CBC for this fall. I would also like to have ,my career ready, and have my future car that's a dodge, I would also like to have my own house with either my friends or have a family.

Extracurriculars: Joining Track & Field, all 4 years , & competing for the 100 meter dash on track meets.

Favorite Quote: "Hey dawg watcha think"

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was making new friends, and running the 100 meter dash on track meets.

Advice To Future Generations: My future generation is to be my own boss, & have my own business/ company ready. I have always wanted to me my own boss. My parents have taught me what being your own boss feels like.

Parents Names: Ana Hernandez, Jose Garibaldo

