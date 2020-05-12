Graduates Name: Hunter Kleinow
School: Grandview High School
Accomplishments: ASB Treasurer, National Honor Society, Homecoming King, Chamber of Commerce Student of the Year
Future Plans: Hunter plans to attend Central Washington University to get his degree in teaching.
Extracurriculars: 4 years Varsity baseball, Association of Washington Student Leaders
Favorite Quote: There may be people who have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do. Derek Jeter
Favorite Memory: Yelling “Somebody Boo This Man” at sporting events with the rest of my Crimson Crazies.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and don’t take anything for granted!
Parents Names: Dave & Ali Kleinow