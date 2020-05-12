Hunter Kleinow

Graduates Name: Hunter Kleinow

School: Grandview High School

Accomplishments: ASB Treasurer, National Honor Society, Homecoming King, Chamber of Commerce Student of the Year

Future Plans: Hunter plans to attend Central Washington University to get his degree in teaching.

Extracurriculars: 4 years Varsity baseball, Association of Washington Student Leaders

Favorite Quote: There may be people who have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do. Derek Jeter

Favorite Memory: Yelling “Somebody Boo This Man” at sporting events with the rest of my Crimson Crazies.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and don’t take anything for granted!

Parents Names: Dave & Ali Kleinow

