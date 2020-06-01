Jacob DeBord

Graduates Name: Jacob DeBord

School: Columbia High School

Accomplishments: Awarded the Ring of Pride for Athletics

Selected for the All-State East vs West Football Game

First Team All-League Linebacker

Coyote Football Defensive Player of the Year

Future Plans: Jacob will be attending University of Idaho in the fall to study engineering.

Extracurriculars: Football, wrestling, basketball, baseball, FFA, Knowledge Bowl Team, Link Crew

Favorite Quote: Put ‘er in old vice. -Brett Favre and Coach Hollenbeck

Parents Names: Tim and Julie DeBord

