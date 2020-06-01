Graduates Name: Jacob DeBord
School: Columbia High School
Accomplishments: Awarded the Ring of Pride for Athletics
Selected for the All-State East vs West Football Game
First Team All-League Linebacker
Coyote Football Defensive Player of the Year
Future Plans: Jacob will be attending University of Idaho in the fall to study engineering.
Extracurriculars: Football, wrestling, basketball, baseball, FFA, Knowledge Bowl Team, Link Crew
Favorite Quote: Put ‘er in old vice. -Brett Favre and Coach Hollenbeck
Parents Names: Tim and Julie DeBord