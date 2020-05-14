Graduates Name: Jonathan (Jack) Wierzbicki
School: Wenatchee High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, admitted 2018
4 yr. Varsity Swimmer - freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke.
Undefeated in leagues and districts throughout.
Varsity Soccer - center back
Certified bilingual - Spanish
4.0 (UW), 4.8 GPA
Club and State Select Soccer Participant for 10 years.
Future Plans: University of Washington, School of Engineering
Extracurriculars: Mentors young type 1 diabetics providing practical advice having been diagnosed himself at an early age. He enjoys cooking and keeping in shape and of course playing Rocket League with his friends.
Favorite Quote: “You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot – it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.”
Favorite Memory: Playing at nationals on my U-15 club team in San Diego. I had broken my arm two weeks prior to the game and was concerned that I might not be able to play to my potential but was able to score a couple of crucial goals while keeping a steady defensive formation throughout.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up - you can accomplish great things with persistence.
Parents Names: Edward Wierzbicki & Genie Lutz