Graduates Name: Jonathan (Jack) Wierzbicki

School: Wenatchee High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, admitted 2018

4 yr. Varsity Swimmer - freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke.

Undefeated in leagues and districts throughout.

Varsity Soccer - center back

Certified bilingual - Spanish

4.0 (UW), 4.8 GPA

Club and State Select Soccer Participant for 10 years.

Future Plans: University of Washington, School of Engineering

Extracurriculars: Mentors young type 1 diabetics providing practical advice having been diagnosed himself at an early age. He enjoys cooking and keeping in shape and of course playing Rocket League with his friends.

Favorite Quote: “You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot – it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.”

Favorite Memory: Playing at nationals on my U-15 club team in San Diego. I had broken my arm two weeks prior to the game and was concerned that I might not be able to play to my potential but was able to score a couple of crucial goals while keeping a steady defensive formation throughout.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up - you can accomplish great things with persistence.

Parents Names: Edward Wierzbicki & Genie Lutz

