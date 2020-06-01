Graduates Name: Jordan Murphey
School: Hanford High
Accomplishments: While attending Hanford Jordan was part of Hanford’s World and State champions cheerleading teams. Jordan took her athletic talents to the wrestling mat also missing competing for a state title by 1 match in her first year of wrestling. Jordan was apart of the Running Start program and will be graduating with her Dental Assistance License along with her high school diploma.
Future Plans: Jordan will attend CBC to receive her Dental Hygienist License.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer Squad- State and World Champion
Varsity Wrestling
Leadership group
Dirty Bird student group
Favorite Quote: Our Journey Has Just Begun
Favorite Memory: Pep Rally’s, Cheer camps and trying something new by being part of the Hanford girls wrestling team.
Advice To Future Generations: Live, have fun. Try new things, new groups. Get to know people outside of your “norm”. Makes these next 4 years of HS the best ever.
Parents Names: Jason Murphey