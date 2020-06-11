Jorge Raul Flores Arceo

Graduates Name: Jorge Raul Flores Arceo

School: Kennewick High School

Accomplishments: Graduated from Kennewick High School and Graduated from WYA Washington Youth Academy

Future Plans: Joining the Air force to become an aviation mechanic

Favorite Quote: Be a Warrior Is not about being better than someone else it's about being better than you were the day before.

Advice To Future Generations: Crawling is acceptable falling is acceptable puking is acceptable blood is acceptable sweat is acceptable pain is acceptable QUITTING IS NOT

Parents Names: Crystal Arceo

