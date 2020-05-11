Graduates Name: Kjerstyn Jordheim
School: Hanford High School
Accomplishments: Girls Swim Team State qualifier and finalist, Girls Swim Team 2016 Rookie of the Year, 3 year Varsity Choir member, cast member in Newsies, played Johanna in Sweeney Todd, 2 time Soprano Solo Singing District champion and State qualifier, Green Ribbon Mental Health Awareness Club President, Link Crew, DECA State Qualifier, National Honor Society Member, National Merit Commended Scholar, Salutatorian HHS
Future Plans: Attend Oregon State University and study Civil Engineering and Vocal Music with a minor in Humanitarian Engineering
Extracurriculars: Volunteer makeup artist for Richland Players, volunteer at Gallery at the Park, Vacation Bible School helper, community speaker on how bullying affects the mental health of teens.
Favorite Quote: You stand up for what you believe in. Doja Cat
Favorite Memory: Being Johanna in Sweeney Todd.
Advice To Future Generations: You have as many chances to define yourself as you want.
Parents Names: Dan and Vicki Jordheim