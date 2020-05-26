Graduates Name: Kya Hardy
School: Richland High School and CBC
Accomplishments: High Honors GPA
CBC Running Start Associates Degree
Academic and Athletic Letters in Dance and Cheer
Future Plans: WSU Tri-Cities Bachelor's in Elementary Education with an endorsement in English Language Learners. Kya has been accepted to the program and will graduate in 2022! She's excited to start her career as an elementary teacher!
Extracurriculars: Studio and Competitive Dance
RHS Dance Team
RHS Cheer Team
RHS Leadership
Favorite Quote: "Life Isn't About Waiting for the Storm to Pass, It's about Learning to Dance in the Rain"
Favorite Memory: RHS Dance Team Nationals in Las Vegas
Homecoming Royalty Nomination
Cheering for the RHS Football Team
Advice To Future Generations: It goes by fast; have fun!!
Get involved and volunteer to positively impact others!
Parents Names: Megan Selanders