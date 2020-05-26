Kya Hardy

Graduates Name: Kya Hardy

School: Richland High School and CBC

Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ZVANXZ35C4?ref_=wl_share

Accomplishments: High Honors GPA

CBC Running Start Associates Degree

Academic and Athletic Letters in Dance and Cheer

Future Plans: WSU Tri-Cities Bachelor's in Elementary Education with an endorsement in English Language Learners. Kya has been accepted to the program and will graduate in 2022! She's excited to start her career as an elementary teacher!

Extracurriculars: Studio and Competitive Dance

RHS Dance Team

RHS Cheer Team

RHS Leadership

Favorite Quote: "Life Isn't About Waiting for the Storm to Pass, It's about Learning to Dance in the Rain"

Favorite Memory: RHS Dance Team Nationals in Las Vegas

Homecoming Royalty Nomination

Cheering for the RHS Football Team

Advice To Future Generations: It goes by fast; have fun!!

Get involved and volunteer to positively impact others!

Parents Names: Megan Selanders

