Graduates Name: Lalisa
School: Canyon Ridge High School
Accomplishments: Won a state championship for a dance team.
Future Plans: Her future plans are to be a professional dance choreographer or be a professional photographer.
Extracurriculars: Dance, Choir, Photography, Soccer
Favorite Quote: "Imma take what's mine so get out my way
Ain’t got time, I go hard and slay"
Favorite Memory: Winning a state championship for a dance team
Advice To Future Generations: "sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people’s opinions. Maintain your enthusiasm in all your efforts and be prepared to pivot when the opportunity rises up.”
Parents Names: Pranpriya