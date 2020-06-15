Lalisa

Graduates Name: Lalisa

School: Canyon Ridge High School

Accomplishments: Won a state championship for a dance team.

Future Plans: Her future plans are to be a professional dance choreographer or be a professional photographer.

Extracurriculars: Dance, Choir, Photography, Soccer

Favorite Quote: "Imma take what's mine so get out my way

Ain’t got time, I go hard and slay"

Favorite Memory: Winning a state championship for a dance team

Advice To Future Generations: "sprint towards the things you are passionate about, regardless of other people’s opinions. Maintain your enthusiasm in all your efforts and be prepared to pivot when the opportunity rises up.”

Parents Names: Pranpriya

