Graduates Name: Lani Danae Skyles
School: Sunnyside High School
Accomplishments: FFA vice president Junior ear FFA president senior year cheerleader top 5% of graduating class varsity track volleyball
Future Plans: FFA vice president Junior ear FFA president senior year cheerleader top 5% of graduating class varsity track volleyball
Future plans attending WSU
Extracurriculars: Future plans attending WSU
Favorite Quote: Some people want it to happen some people wish it would happen others make it happen
Favorite Memory: High school rodeo finals
Advice To Future Generations: There is always away if you want something bad enough work hard and make it happen
Parents Names: Todd and Georgeann Skyles