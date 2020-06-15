Lani Danae Skyles

Graduates Name: Lani Danae Skyles

School: Sunnyside High School

Accomplishments: FFA vice president Junior ear FFA president senior year cheerleader top 5% of graduating class varsity track volleyball

Future Plans:

Future plans attending WSU

Extracurriculars:

Favorite Quote: Some people want it to happen some people wish it would happen others make it happen

Favorite Memory: High school rodeo finals

Advice To Future Generations: There is always away if you want something bad enough work hard and make it happen

Parents Names: Todd and Georgeann Skyles

