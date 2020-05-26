Lisandra Farias

Graduates Name: Lisandra Farias

School: Kennewick High School

Accomplishments: Beginning a RAKE club at school (Random Acts of Kindness, Etc.)

Future Plans: Study Business

Extracurriculars: ASB President at Kennewick High School

National Honors Society

An editor for Journalism

Superintendent-Student Advisory Committee

Boys Soccer Manager

Favorite Quote: “It gets harder before it gets easier. Count your blessings”

Favorite Memory: Going to games with friends and dressing up for spirit days!

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take the moments for granted, enjoy it and have fun!

Parents Names: Mr. and Mrs. Farias

