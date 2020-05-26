Graduates Name: Lisandra Farias
School: Kennewick High School
Accomplishments: Beginning a RAKE club at school (Random Acts of Kindness, Etc.)
Future Plans: Study Business
Extracurriculars: ASB President at Kennewick High School
National Honors Society
An editor for Journalism
Superintendent-Student Advisory Committee
Boys Soccer Manager
Favorite Quote: “It gets harder before it gets easier. Count your blessings”
Favorite Memory: Going to games with friends and dressing up for spirit days!
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take the moments for granted, enjoy it and have fun!
Parents Names: Mr. and Mrs. Farias