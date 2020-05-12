Graduates Name: Makenna Morgan
School: Kamiakin
Accomplishments: National Honor Society
Buddy Club Leader
Run Kano Leader
Scholar Athlete
3.85 GPA
ESD 123 Regional Art Show Superintendent’s Choice Award Winner
Student Athlete if the Month
8 time letter earner
Holds 5 Kamiakin bowling records
Future Plans: Northern Arizona University - Major in Education
Extracurriculars: Buddy club
National honor society
Link crew
Run Kano
Varsity Volleyball
Varsity Bowling
varsity softball
Favorite Memory: Football Games
Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate all your high school moments while you have them.
Parents Names: Scott and Michele Morgan