Makenna Morgan

Graduates Name: Makenna Morgan

School: Kamiakin

Accomplishments: National Honor Society

Buddy Club Leader

Run Kano Leader

Scholar Athlete

3.85 GPA

ESD 123 Regional Art Show Superintendent’s Choice Award Winner

Student Athlete if the Month

8 time letter earner

Holds 5 Kamiakin bowling records

Future Plans: Northern Arizona University - Major in Education

Extracurriculars: Buddy club

National honor society

Link crew

Run Kano

Varsity Volleyball

Varsity Bowling

varsity softball

Favorite Memory: Football Games

Advice To Future Generations: Appreciate all your high school moments while you have them.

Parents Names: Scott and Michele Morgan

Tags

Recommended for you