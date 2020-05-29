Natalie Castro

Graduates Name: Natalie Castro

School: West Valley High School, Yakima

Accomplishments: National Honors Society, most improved in golf

Future Plans: Major in political science at the University of Colorado

Extracurriculars: golf, marching band, key club, library volunteer, Madd Hatters volunteer

Favorite Memory: Meeting my friends that will stay with me forever.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate because you'll eventually become too good at it and then never finish your work in a timely fashion.

Parents Names: Frank and Cherie Castro

