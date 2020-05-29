Graduates Name: Natalie Castro
School: West Valley High School, Yakima
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, most improved in golf
Future Plans: Major in political science at the University of Colorado
Extracurriculars: golf, marching band, key club, library volunteer, Madd Hatters volunteer
Favorite Memory: Meeting my friends that will stay with me forever.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't procrastinate because you'll eventually become too good at it and then never finish your work in a timely fashion.
Parents Names: Frank and Cherie Castro