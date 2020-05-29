Graduates Name: Nikhil S Patel
School: University of Chicago Laboratory Schools
Accomplishments: Represented Illinois at National History Fair - Documentary on Vietnam War Protest
Future Plans: Columbia University - NYC
Extracurriculars: Editor in Chief - U High Midway
Science team Captain
Vice President Student Council
Write Haiku
Favorite Quote: Penguins cautiously reside on our planets underside, where they are careful not to cough, less they trip and tumble off. - Jack Prelutsky
Favorite Memory: Chicago Cubs WS Game 7 Victory
Advice To Future Generations: Always try to be better than yesterday!!
Parents Names: Hitesh Patel and Archana Desai