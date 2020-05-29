Nikhil S Patel

Graduates Name: Nikhil S Patel

School: University of Chicago Laboratory Schools

Accomplishments: Represented Illinois at National History Fair - Documentary on Vietnam War Protest

Future Plans: Columbia University - NYC

Extracurriculars: Editor in Chief - U High Midway

Science team Captain

Vice President Student Council

Write Haiku

Favorite Quote: Penguins cautiously reside on our planets underside, where they are careful not to cough, less they trip and tumble off. - Jack Prelutsky

Favorite Memory: Chicago Cubs WS Game 7 Victory

Advice To Future Generations: Always try to be better than yesterday!!

Parents Names: Hitesh Patel and Archana Desai

