Graduates Name: Rodney Minkel
School: Lincoln High School
Accomplishments: He worked hard to turn his life around to graduate on time.
Future Plans: He plans on enlisting in the army and then going to college after basic
Extracurriculars: Avid,
Favorite Quote: Fear has two meanings, forget everything and run or face everything and rise: the choice is yours . By Zig Ziglar
Favorite Memory: Being able to watch the changes he made through tour highschool and growing from a little boy to a man.
Advice To Future Generations: No matter what’s going on, you can make it through. I was born during a tragedy and I was able to graduate highschool even through this pandemic, anything is possible! The sky is the limit!
Parents Names: Eric and Tawney Arterburn and Phil and Rose Minkel