Graduates Name: Tyler Sanchez
School: Hanford High School
Accomplishments: DECA , GESA School Branch , his DECA group took 2nd place out of all 3 Local districts and moved on to state. While working at the GESA branch his groups promotional idea won as was used at all that GESA banks! He also attended Running Start at CBC
Future Plans: He is continuing his education at CBC , to get his AA and his business degree
Extracurriculars: He has played hockey since he was 5 years old for our local hockey association, his last two seasons he was named Captain and Assistant Captain . He also plays for CBC’s hockey team and he will continue to play for their team as he furthers his educational
Favorite Quote: You miss 100% of the shots , you don’t take - Wayne Gretzky
Favorite Memory: My best friend introducing to my wonderful girlfriend, who I can’t wait to marry .....
Advice To Future Generations: Study hard, do your homework , play sports and have fun
Parents Names: Frank and Jennifer Sanchez