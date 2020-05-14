Zachary Rohrbach

School: Hermiston High School

Accomplishments: Zachary has accomplished more than we can put into words. He has learned so much and grown into a wonderful young man. Now our graduating senior despite this pandemic, he remains positive each and everyday looking forward to what the future has in store.

Future Plans: Zachary looks forward to staying healthy right now, and after that looking for what he would like to do for a long term career.

Extracurriculars: Video games, bike riding, basketball, training animals and drawing.

Favorite Quote: “Everything will be ok”

Favorite Memory: Learning that I completed all of my credits and that I would be graduating now. This is a really big accomplishment for me!

Advice To Future Generations: Learn all you can while your in school and when your in school truly search for a career for when you graduate. There are so many options out there it can be a challenge to pick one, but do what you will like to do most, that will bring you the most happiness and stick with that.

Parents Names: Sarah Robins

