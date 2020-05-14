Graduates Name: Zachary Rohrbach
School: Hermiston High School
Accomplishments: Zachary has accomplished more than we can put into words. He has learned so much and grown into a wonderful young man. Now our graduating senior despite this pandemic, he remains positive each and everyday looking forward to what the future has in store.
Future Plans: Zachary looks forward to staying healthy right now, and after that looking for what he would like to do for a long term career.
Extracurriculars: Video games, bike riding, basketball, training animals and drawing.
Favorite Quote: “Everything will be ok”
Favorite Memory: Learning that I completed all of my credits and that I would be graduating now. This is a really big accomplishment for me!
Advice To Future Generations: Learn all you can while your in school and when your in school truly search for a career for when you graduate. There are so many options out there it can be a challenge to pick one, but do what you will like to do most, that will bring you the most happiness and stick with that.
Parents Names: Sarah Robins