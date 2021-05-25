YAKIMA, WA - Every year, on average, humans cause almost half of the wildfires in the U.S. according to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Many annual burn bans, including ones in both Oregon and Washington states, go into effect June 1st.
Fire danger levels are said to be worse this season as hotter weather and higher winds are coming in much sooner.
"It's always a good idea to think twice about [camp]fires when you're in very dry, windy and hot conditions because that's a recipe for bad things to happen," said Washington BLM spokesperson, Jeff Clark.
Since the pandemic, more and more people have been camping to 'get away' from others and the virus said Clark.
"We've got really great conditions to be out and about but really poor conditions when you want to prevent wildfires," said Clark.
Clark said to utilize metal fairings to keep campfires in one place, never leave a burning fire unattended, and make sure the pit is cold to the touch before leaving.
"You might not even realize that you did it, you could be driving miles away before it starts and you didn't even know that you were the cause of it," said Clark.