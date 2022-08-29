WA Cares hosts a retirement planning panel for people near retirement

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
The WA Cares Fund will host a panel discussing the long-term plan for people near retirement. The panel will everything from how you can prepare now to what benefits you will get from WA Cares.
Long-term care can be a predictable cost. 70% of people will eventually need long-term care at some point in their lives. However, for most households, nearing retirement doesn’t have enough money saved to pay for the long-term care on top of the usual spending.
Seniors in the state of Washington have a median household income of $56,000, half have no 401(K) or income from a pension.
Long-term care services provide help for things like medications, personal hygiene, help getting in/out of bed, going to the bathroom, getting dressed and more. Many people don’t realize how expensive it can be until they aren’t covered by Medicare or Medigap. Medicare only covers once other assets have been depleted.
It's important to have a plan for where and how you’ll receive care because several other factors other than financial are considered.
The panel will host the discussion via Zoom on August 31. The panel includes Laura Cepoi, Executive Director of Olympic Area Agency on Aging, Cathy MacCaul, Advocacy Director with AARP Washington and Ben Veghte Director of WA Cares Fund.
According to the Department of Social and Health Services, the panelists will provide an overview of areas people should be considering when planning to retire. Following the panel, a discussion and Q&A will be held with the audience.
DSHS is encouraging people to come with questions for the panel.
To learn more about WA Cares you can call, email staff or visit its website.
