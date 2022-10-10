KENNEWICK, Wash. - The general election is just weeks away. The Washington Secretary of States office reported a roughly 41% turnout in the primaries with higher hopes for more people to vote in November.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs stopped by the NBC Right Now studio to talk election security. He said his office is still fighting back against misinformation after the false claims in 2020 that the presidential election had been stolen. Secretary Hobbs says his office is using a two-pronged approach: educating voters on how the election process works and refuting any misinformation as it crops up.