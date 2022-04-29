Wake Up Dad Jokes Apr 29, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Local Weather Currently in Kennewick 53° Sunny53° / 45° 9 AM 53° 10 AM 56° 11 AM 59° 12 PM 61° 1 PM 63° 7-Day Radar Alerts Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGov. Brown orders flags to half-staff on SaturdayPerson dead, police officer wounded in truck stop shootingFounder of Bob's Burgers and Brew dies"Method of Murder...Stab 8 times in the chest": Delta High student arrested for 20 person hit listKennewick police search for suspects after serious accident on Gage and SteptoeCourt documents suggest 4-year-old was present for deadly Kennewick shooting18-year-old arrested in connection with Gum Street homicideWoman rescued after falling in toilet trying to get phoneTwo people dead following a two-car collision near YakimaTeenager killed after shooting near Steptoe and Arrowhead Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. e-Newsletters Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox. Sign Up Now Top Video Washington tuberculosis cases on the rise Wake Up Pet of the Day: Alfie and Addie Wake Up What's Trending: NFL Drafts Kick-Off Wake Up Walla Walla: Events for April 29 - May 1 Wake Up Dad Jokes Little Princess Theatre in Prosser Gives Sneak Peek to New Comedy Play Lawmakers Trying to Prevent Hot Car Deaths Wake Up Morning Rush: Richland doctor sentenced to prison, crime updates, and weekend activities © Copyright 2022 NBC Right Now , 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue Kennewick, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alert Subscribe TriCities Top Stories Subscribe Yakima Top Stories Subscribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.