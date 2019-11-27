RICHLAND, WA - Understanding your family health history now can make a difference in the long run.
Genetic counseling is a service that helps patients sort through complex details about their family health. Once patients know what disorders, diseases, or other conditions are common in their family, genetic counselors can walk them through necessary testing or treatment options.
Sarah Hall, Kadlec Genetic Counselor, says the holidays provide an opportunity to start the conversation. As many families gather to share a Thanksgiving meal, they can also take time to discuss family health.
Identifying genetic patterns and the chances of developing a certain condition can lead to prevention or early detection.
For more information about the Genetic Counseling Clinic, call 509-942-2529 or visit their website.
Kadlec's Genetic Counseling Clinic is located at 945 Goethals Drive, Suite 220 in Richland.